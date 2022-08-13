Urshela went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a double in Friday's 4-0 win over the Angels.

Urshela fell a triple shy of the cycle Friday, striking out in the eighth inning to miss achieving the feat. It was still one of his better games of late -- his last three-hit effort was July 6. The third baseman has a .268/.309/.439 slash line with 11 homers, 46 RBI, 40 runs scored, 18 doubles and two triples through 94 contests this year. Urshela should still see most of the playing time at third base now that he's moved past an ankle injury, but the hot-hitting Jose Miranda could also see some looks there.