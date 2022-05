Urshela went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's loss to Detroit.

Urshela knocked a solo home run off of Beau Brieske in the sixth inning and added an RBI double in the eighth. The 30-year-old has produced three hits on three occasions over his last seven games, boosting his season slash line to .272/.331/.401 through 166 plate appearances. During that seven-game stretch, Urshela is hitting .414 with three extra-base hits and eight RBI.