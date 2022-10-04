Urshela went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the White Sox.
Urshela provided all the offense for the Twins on Monday with a two-run home run to right field in the top of the first inning. Additionally, with Minnesota down 3-2 in the top of the ninth inning, Urshela singled against Chicago closer Liam Hendriks to lead off the inning and was removed for a pinch runner before Hendriks stranded him and two other runners to end the game. The third baseman has been rounding out the season hot, batting .472 (17-for-36) with three extra-base hits, six RBI and eight runs scored over his last 10 games.