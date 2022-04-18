Urshela will start at third base and bat third in Monday's game against the Red Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Urshela will pick up his third straight start at the hot corner with the lefty-hitting Luis Arraez taking a seat against Boston southpaw Rich Hill. Arraez's ability to play multiple positions should continue to allow Urshela to pick up occasional starts against right-handed pitching, too, but the 30-year-old hasn't done much in a small sample of 24 plate appearances to warrant much excitement. He's hitting .227 with a home run, no stolen bases, three runs and two RBI in eight games.