Twins' Gio Urshela: Not in Sunday's lineup
Urshela is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Urshela has a .170/.242/.340 slash line through 16 games in May and will head to the bench Sunday. Jose Miranda will start at the hot corner in his place.
