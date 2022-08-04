site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Gio Urshela: Not starting Thursday
Urshela isn't starting Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Urshela started the last three games and went 2-for-12 with a homer, three RBI and a strikeout. Jose Miranda will take over at the hot corner and bat sixth.
