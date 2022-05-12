site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Gio Urshela: Not starting Thursday
Urshela isn't starting Thursday's regularly scheduled game against the Astros.
Urshela will get a breather after he went 0-for-5 with a strikeout during Wednesday's suspended game. Jose Miranda will take over at the hot corner and bat fifth.
