Urshela is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Urshela is sitting for the second time in three games and could be in danger of falling into a timeshare at third base with rookie Jose Miranda. After getting off to a rough start to his big-league career upon his initial promotion from Triple-A St. Paul at the start of May, Miranda has shown major improvement in his second stint with the big club. Dating back to his May 30 call-up, Miranda has produced an .824 OPS, while Urshela's sits at .735 over that same span.