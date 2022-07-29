site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-gio-urshela-placed-on-paternity-list | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Gio Urshela: Placed on paternity list
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urshela was placed on the paternity list on Friday.
He and his wife are expecting the arrival of a baby girl. He'll likely only be out a few days. Urshela is hitting .265 (78-for-294) with nine home runs and a .733 OPS.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read