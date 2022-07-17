site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-gio-urshela-resting-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Gio Urshela: Resting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urshela is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the White Sox.
Urshela will take a seat after he went 1-for-3 with a double and walk in Saturday's victory. Jose Miranda will draw the start at third base and bat seventh in the series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read