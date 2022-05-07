site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-gio-urshela-retreats-to-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Gio Urshela: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urshela isn't starting Saturday's game against the Athletics.
Urshela will get a breather after he went 2-for-13 with two doubles, a run and an RBI over the last four games. Jose Miranda will start at the hot corner and bat fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read