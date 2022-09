Urshela went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Urshela notched a double off righty starter Johnny Cueto during his three-hit, three-run affair. The third baseman has been heating up, going 10-for-16 over his last four games. In addition, the 30-year-old has posted a quality .395 average over 76 at-bats during his last 21 contests.