Urshela went 3-for-5 with three singles in Monday's win over the Red Sox.

Urshela posted his second consecutive multi-hit performance Monday after failing to have one in the first seven games of the year. The hot stretch has lifted his batting average from .167 to .296 on the season. If Urshela can keep the average up, he could have a strong 2022 campaign hitting in the heart of the Twins' batting order.