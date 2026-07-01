Twins' Joe Ryan: Crumbles in fourth frame

Ryan (5-5) took the loss against Houston on Tuesday, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five batters over four innings.

Ryan got through three frames without allowing any runs, but things unraveled for him in the fourth. In that inning, Houston struck for six runs on four hits, including a Yordan Alvarez grand slam. Ryan didn't help himself by issuing two free passes in the frame, with both players he walked coming around to score. The veteran right-hander had a shaky June -- despite posting a strong 43:8 K:BB over 33 innings, he also registered a 4.91 ERA across his six starts. Ryan still has a fine 3.61 ERA and a strong 1.08 WHIP overall on the campaign, and his 113 strikeouts are fifth-most in the American League.