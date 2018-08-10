Twins' Jose Berrios: Surrenders four vs. Indians

Berrios allowed four runs on four hits and six walks while fanning five across four innings as he didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Cleveland.

Berrios was plagued by walks in his 24th start of the season, as he issued a season-high six free passes. He exited the ballgame after throwing just 54 of 97 pitches for strikes. The 24-year-old right-hander will look to demonstrate more command in his next outing Wednesday against Pittsburgh. Berrios owns a 3.66 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 153 strikeouts across 150 innings this year.