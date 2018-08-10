Twins' Jose Berrios: Surrenders four vs. Indians
Berrios allowed four runs on four hits and six walks while fanning five across four innings as he didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Cleveland.
Berrios was plagued by walks in his 24th start of the season, as he issued a season-high six free passes. He exited the ballgame after throwing just 54 of 97 pitches for strikes. The 24-year-old right-hander will look to demonstrate more command in his next outing Wednesday against Pittsburgh. Berrios owns a 3.66 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 153 strikeouts across 150 innings this year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...