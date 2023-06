Maeda (triceps) is slated to make another rehab start Friday with Triple-A St. Paul, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

It will be his fourth rehab start, and possibly his final one. Out since late April due to a right triceps strain, Maeda has scattered two runs over nine innings so far with St. Paul. He's racked up 13 strikeouts against only one walk while working through some mechanical misalignments that stem back to his initial return from Tommy John surgery.