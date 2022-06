Maeda (elbow) said Wednesday that he hopes to resume mound work in 2-to-3 weeks, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Maeda is currently with the Twins and has been throwing off flat ground for over a month. While the right-hander now has a timetable to resume mound work, he said Wednesday that he isn't yet sure whether he'll return from the injured list prior to the end of the season.