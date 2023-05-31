Maeda (triceps) threw two scoreless innings Tuesday with four strikeouts and a walk for Triple-A St. Paul during a rehab outing. He's set to make another rehab appearance Sunday with St. Paul, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Maeda will likely need several rehab starts before he's ready to be considered for Minnesota's rotation. The 35-year-old right-hander posted a 9.00 ERA across his first four starts (16 innings) this season before going on the injured list in late April due to a right triceps strain.