Maeda was removed from Thursday's start against the Red Sox after being struck on the left ankle by a comebacker, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

A 111.6 mph screamer off the bat of Jarren Duran appeared to catch Maeda flush on the ankle in bottom of the second inning. Miraculously, Maeda was able to gather himself to throw Duran out at first base before crumpling to the ground in pain. He was able to walk off the field under his own power. Maeda has been diagnosed with a left ankle contusion for now, but he's headed for X-rays to see if there's any more damage. The righty allowed one run over two innings before being lifted.