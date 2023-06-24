Maeda (1-4) earned the win Friday, allowing three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings against the Tigers. He struck out eight.

Making his return after nearly eight weeks on the shelf with a triceps strain, Maeda shined across five scoreless en route to his first win of the season. He got 14 called strikes and 11 swinging strikes on 83 total pitches. The veteran had an ugly 9.00 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across his first four starts prior to landing on the injured list, and he tentatively lines up for a tough matchup in Atlanta next week, but a healthy Maeda can still be useful in fantasy when deployed judiciously.