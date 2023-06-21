Maeda (triceps) will start Friday against the Tigers, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Maeda has been on the injured list since the end of April due to a right triceps strain. He began a rehab assignment May 30 and has surrendered just three earned runs across 8.1 frames during his four starts. The 35-year-old's 9.00 ERA is heavily inflated by his 10-run, three-inning appearance that he endured in his last start, but Maeda certainly could turn things around Friday against a Tigers offense that ranks 29th in team OPS.