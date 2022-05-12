Arraez (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list and will start at first base and bat second in Thursday's regularly scheduled game against the Astros.

The 25-year-old was unavailable for the completion of Wednesday's suspended game but will return from a one-week absence for the series finale. Arraez has a .301/.378/.370 slash line with one home run, seven RBI and seven runs through 23 games this season, and he should continue to have a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching.