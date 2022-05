Arraez and the Twins avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.13 million contract Sunday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

After a hot start to the season, Arraez has been in a slump recently, as he's gone 1-for-15 over the last four games. However, the 25-year-old won't require an arbiter to reach an agreement with Minnesota. In spite of his recent cold spell at the plate, Arraez is hitting .299 with a homer, seven RBI and six runs over 21 games in 2022.