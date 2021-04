Arraez (illness) will serve as the Twins' leadoff man and starting second baseman Tuesday against the Tigers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Arraez will check back into the starting nine after he was removed early in Monday's 15-6 win over the Tigers due to a case of the stomach flu. Before exiting, Arraez recorded a base hit and a walk in his two plate appearances, coming around to score on both occasions. He'll carry a .538/.647/.615 batting line into Tuesday's matchup.