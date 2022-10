Arraez (hamstring) is starting as Minnesota's designated hitter and will bat leadoff Tuesday against the White Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After missing the Twins' last two games because of a hamstring issue, Arraez is officially good to go once again. The 25-year-old has recorded a hit in each of his last seven games, though he holds just a .541 OPS over 29 career plate appearances against Lucas Giolito.