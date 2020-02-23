Twins' Luis Arraez: Bats leadoff Saturday
Arraez started at second base and batted leadoff in his first appearance of spring training in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh. He went 1-for-3. Arraez is a candidate to bat leadoff this season, manager Rocco Baldelli told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
It's not clear if the Twins will move Max Kepler out of the leadoff spot after he had a breakout season in the role last year, but Arraez's skillset in making contact and getting on base, along with Kepler's power perhaps being utilized later in the order, could make sense. It's possible the Twins may mix and match their leadoff hitters as well. Either way, Arraez is set to start at second base with the departure of Jonathan Schoop via free agency.
