Manager Rocco Baldelli said after Saturday's 11-1 win over the Diamondbacks that Arraez was removed in the fifth inning since he was feeling under the weather, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The early exit didn't prevent Arraez from turning in another useful line for fantasy managers, as he delivered a pair of base hits, a single and two runs across his three plate appearances. The Twins will check back in with Arraez early Sunday before deciding if he'll be part of the lineup for the series finale in Arizona.