Arraez is battling minor knee soreness but could return to the lineup in the coming days, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Arraez has been out of the lineup for two consecutive games, and manager Rocco Baldelli revealed prior to Friday's contest that the absence is due to minor knee soreness. However, Baldelli didn't sound too concerned about the issue and said the second baseman could return to the lineup in a day or two.