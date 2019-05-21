Twins' Luis Arraez: Collects three hits
Arraez went 3-for-4 with a run scored Monday in the Twins' 3-1 win over the Angels.
After reaching base three times in Sunday's series finale in Seattle, Arraez was awarded a second straight start at second base Monday. The rookie again delivered at the dish, adding three base hits to his ledger while coming around to score the Twins' first run of the night. Despite the strong start to his MLB career, Arraez doesn't appear to have a clear path to everyday playing time with the Twins at full strength around the diamond and seemingly committed to Jonathan Schoop and Jorge Polanco as their regular middle-infield tandem.
