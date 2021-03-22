Arraez could share the leadoff role against right-handed pitchers with Max Kepler this season, manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com. Arraez hit leadoff Sunday and went 2-for-3 with a walk and double. He's hitting .300 (9-for-30) this spring.

Arraez will move to a utility role this season with the Twins signing Andrelton Simmons to play shortstop and moving Jorge Polanco to second base. However, he's expected to get near everyday duty as starters are rested regularly. The Twins may not have a set lineup as manager Rocco Baldelli likes to play matchups each game, but it sounds like Arraez will be in the leadoff mix.