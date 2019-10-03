Play

Arraez (ankle) has healed enough to be considered for the roster in the American League Division Series against the Yankees, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old wasn't healthy enough to be considered for the 25-man roster earlier in the week, but has healed enough to potentially be ready for the ALDS, manager Rocco Baldelli said Thursday. Arraez sustained a Grade 1 right ankle sprain Sept. 28 that put his status for the ALDS in doubt. If Arraez is unavailable, Jonathan Schoop would likely fill in at second base.

More News
Our Latest Stories