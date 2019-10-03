Arraez (ankle) has healed enough to be considered for the roster in the American League Division Series against the Yankees, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old wasn't healthy enough to be considered for the 25-man roster earlier in the week, but has healed enough to potentially be ready for the ALDS, manager Rocco Baldelli said Thursday. Arraez sustained a Grade 1 right ankle sprain Sept. 28 that put his status for the ALDS in doubt. If Arraez is unavailable, Jonathan Schoop would likely fill in at second base.