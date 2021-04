Arraez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and another RBI during Thursday's win over the Mariners.

Arraez extended Minnesota's lead with a two-run shot against Ljay Newsome in the seventh inning. He also swatted a sacrifice fly in the fifth to score Miguel Sano. It was the first long ball of the season for Arraez, who is hitting .381 across six games.