Arraez suffered an ankle sprain in Saturday's game against the Royals, Audra Martin of Fox Sports North reports.

This is pretty easily a best-case scenario, as Arraez exited on a cart and was in tears after suffering the injury during a collision with Willians Astudillo while fielding a pop up. He won't return this season and it's unclear if he could return if the Twins make a deep playoff run.

More News
Our Latest Stories