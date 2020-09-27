Arraez went 4-for-4 with three doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Reds.

Arraez put the ball in the gap for extra bases in the first, third and fifth innings, twice against Luis Castillo. It was quite a way for Arraez to reintroduce himself after he missed more than two weeks with knee and ankle issues. He is now batting .315 in 108 at-bats and should be a fixture near the top of the order again moving forward given his contact skills, although that average he has provided has been mostly empty to this point (zero homers, zero steals).