Arraez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Guardians.

Arraez has four doubles in his last four games, and he added an RBI single and a run in the Twins' ninth-inning rally that came up short. The infielder is hitting .289 (11-for-38) with five two-baggers and three runs scored through eight games in September, and he's only been held without a hit once this month. Arraez is back up to a .316/.377/.429 slash line with eight home runs, four stolen bases, 46 RBI, 76 runs scored and 28 doubles through 124 contests.