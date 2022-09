Arraez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Arraez accounted for the only runs off Boston starter Michael Wacha with his two-run shot to right field in the third inning. He added another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Arraez batted a modest .269 in August, dropping his season average to .318. That's still third among qualified major-league hitters.