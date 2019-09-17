Arraez went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

Arraez singled three times Monday, including a two-run base hit in the sixth inning to give Minnesota a 5-2 lead. The rookie utilityman has been red-hot in September, going 23-for-54 (.426 average) with 10 runs scored.

