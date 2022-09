Arraez (hamstring) underwent an MRI after being removed from Wednesday's win over the Royals, and manager Rocco Baldelli said there's no serious concerns, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Arraez suffered the injury during the first inning Wednesday when he singled and came around to score. Baldelli expects the 25-year-old back in action "relatively soon," and Arraez's availability for Thursday's series finale remains up in the air.