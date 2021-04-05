Arraez was removed in the second inning of Monday's game against the Tigers with an apparent injury, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. He went 1-for-1 with a walk and a pair of runs before departing.

Though he didn't swing the bat while drawing a five-pitch walk in the second inning, Arraez appeared to injure himself at some point during the plate appearance. After being examined by manager Rocco Baldelli and a team trainer, Arraez took his base and stayed in the game, but the Twins subbed him out in favor of Willians Astudillo in the next half inning. Expect the club to provide an explanation for Arraez's removal later Monday.