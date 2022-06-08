site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Luis Arraez: Exits with sore shoulder
Arraez left Tuesday's loss to the Yankees in the seventh inning with right shoulder tightness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Arraez dove for a ball at first base and landed on his shoulder before leaving which may have caused the discomfort. He was replaced by Jose Miranda at first base.
