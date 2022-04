Arraez went 4-for-5 with three RBI in Saturday's 9-2 win over the White Sox.

All four knocks were singles, but the rest of Minnesota's hitters were getting on base enough that Arraez could make his hits count. The 25-year-old super-utility player has seen action at first base, second base and third base already this season, slashing .364/.429/.477 through 14 games with a homer, five runs and seven RBI.