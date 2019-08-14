Arraez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Arraez will sit for the day game after the night game, opening up second base for Jonathan Schoop. The rookie had logged starts in each of the past five contests, going 6-for-16 with five RBI and a 3:0 BB:K. His on-base percentage now rests at .422 for the season, placing him fourth among all players in the majors with at least 200 plate appearances.