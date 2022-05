Arraez will start at first base and bat leadoff Sunday against the Kings, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

With Byron Buxton getting a breather in the series finale, Arraez will get a look in the leadoff role after batting second in two of the Twins' last three games. Arraez starred Saturday in the Twins' 9-2 win, going 2-for-3 with two walks, three runs and two RBI.