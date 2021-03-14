Arraez started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's spring training win over Tampa Bay. It was the first time he's played in the outfield this spring. Arraez is hitting .222 (4-for-18) with three walks this spring.

Arraez will move to a utility role this season with the Twins signing Andrelton Simmons to play shortstop and moving Jorge Polanco to second base. Early in camp manager Rocco Baldelli said Arraez would focus on second base and third base, but Saturday's start shows he could factor into the left field mix early in the season if Alex Kirilloff beings the season in the minors. Despite the slow start at the plate, the more important development is Arraez looks healthy after knee and ankle issues limited him to 32 games last season.