Arraez knocked a solo home run while going 2-for-4 in a victory over the Angels on Tuesday.

Arraez's first home run as a major leaguer -- a 384-foot shot to center field -- closed out the scoring for the Twins in the comeback victory. Since his debut on May 18, the rookie is hitting an eye-popping .583 (7-for-12). Judging by his .344 average in 160 minor league at-bats this year, the ability to hit for average may be legit, though the power display Tuesday probably is not -- he has hit only six homers in 1,376 career minor league at-bats.