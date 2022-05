Arraez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

With lefty Bruce Zimmermann on the bump for Baltimore, the lefty-hitting Arraez will take a seat as the Twins stock up on more right-handed bats to counter the southpaw. Rookie Jose Miranda will pick up a second straight start, this time replacing Arraez at first base after filling in for Gio Urshela in his MLB debut in Monday's 2-1 win.