Arraez, who struggled with left knee tendinitis last season, says a weightlifting program has his knees feeling "way better than last year" at this point, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Knee and ankle issues limited Arraez to 32 games last season, so improved health is a good sign as spring training begins. Arraez will move to a utility role this season with the Twins signing Andrelton Simmons to play shortstop and moving Jorge Polanco to second base. Arraez essentially takes over the utility role of Marwin Gonzalez, who left via free agency. Gonzalez played in 53 of 70 games last season and 114 of 162 in 2019, so Arraez could still get several starts a week as the Twins looked to give regulars an off day most days. Arraez will likely get most of his playing time at second base, left field and third base.