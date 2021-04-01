Arraez will lead off and play left field in Thursday's season opener against the Brewers.

Arraez has spent the majority of his career in the infield, but he's no stranger to the outfield, having started 18 games in left in 2019. Per Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, he's expected to fill the leadoff spot regularly this season, pushing Max Kepler (who's batting fifth Thursday) into the heart of the order. Arraez doesn't steal like a traditional leadoff man, as he's swiped just two bags in 124 major-league games, but his .390 on-base percentage fits well at the top of the order.