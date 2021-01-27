Arraez is expected to move to a utility role following the signing of Andrelton Simmons on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Simmons is joining Minnesota on a one-year, $10.5 million deal, which will push Jorge Polanco (ankle) over to second base. Arraez has primarily played at the keystone since making his big-league debut in 2019, but he's also seen time at third base, shortstop and left field. The 23-year-old has an .819 OPS through his first 124 major-league contests, and the Twins should still find significant at-bats for him, regardless of where he plays in the field.