Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said he expects Arraez (illness) to return from the COVID-19 injured list for Thursday's game against the Astros, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Before the Twins and Astros play the final game of their series, they'll resume Wednesday's contest, which was suspended in the top of the fourth inning with Houston leading, 5-1. Arraez won't be available off the bench for that contest, but Minnesota plans to activate him after the suspended contest concludes. The 25-year-old is expected to step back into an everyday role against right-handed pitching, though the lefty-hitting Arraez could find himself on the bench regularly versus lefties.